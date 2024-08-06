On August 4, the finals of the men’s 100-meter race at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games took place. With an advantage of just five thousandths of a second, Noah Lyles won gold for the United States. As is often the case, the athlete celebrated his victory, something that went viral shortly after thanks to his tribute to Akira Toriyama and Dragon Ball.

After winning the gold medal, Lyles not only thanked his family for their support, but also performed the iconic kamehameha, the attack that has so characterized Goku and his family. Immediately, This went viral on social media, where many fondly remembered Toriyama and celebrated his work.

This is nothing new, since in previous competitions, Lyles had performed not only a series of movements to imitate the kamehamehabut has expressed his passion for other anime, such as Yu-Gi-Oh! Likewise, we must not forget that during the last Olympic Games in Japan, many athletes recreated movements from animes such as One Piece and Haikyuu!! in various competitions.

Thus, It is clear that anime is an important part for the new generations of athleteswho decide to honor the works they love so much with the public on their shoulders. In related topics, here you can watch the new trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. Likewise, this is Akira Toriyama’s favorite Dragon Ball arc.

Author’s Note:

As time goes on, it will be very interesting to see athletes performing Jojo’s poses or some other iconic reference when winning a medal. This is a dream for many, and it is good to see that they do not forget their tastes in moments of pressure and joy.

Via: OneTV