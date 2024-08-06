The former Superman actor Henry Cavill He finally spoke on his social networks about his appearance in Deadpool and Wolverine and jokes about his role as Superman.

Henry Cavill officially forms part of Marvel Studiosafter almost half a year of speculation about his role, we were surprised when in Deadpool and Wolverine The former Superman actor played one of the many variants of Wolverine.

After several days of the film’s release, Henry Cavill He finally appeared on social media to comment the following: “To be safe, I shaved my mustache for this movie. Just the mustache.“, the actor commented along with a photo of his character”Cavillverine”.

This comment refers to when the actor’s filming dates came together The Justice League and Mission Impossible: Fallout and his mustache had to be edited out for his role as Superman, which was widely criticized for how obvious it was in the film.

In interviews with the director Shawn Levy, after Deadpool and Wolverine; We learned that the scenes of Henry Cavill They were actually last minute ideas to make fans happy.

“That idea was conceived by Ryan, named by Ryan right then and there, and it wasn’t long after Superman and DC shuffled the deck, and it was just in our minds and then it was the idea, the name, a text and a response, all within 15 minutes.” said the director of the film about the scene of Henry Cavill in Deadpool and Wolverine.

Isn’t Henry Cavill too tall to be Wolverine?

It is a fact that Marvel Studios does not respect Wolverine’s height as it should, because in theory, he is quite short, barely reaching 1.65 meters in height in the comics.

Meanwhile, in the movies it is completely the opposite, as the height of Hugh Jackmanwho until July 25, 2024 was the only actor in Logan; is 1.90 meters tall, even taller than the average height of the vast majority of men on the planet.

If you are impressed with this height of Henry Cavill It will not be much less, because The former Superman actor is 1.85 meters tallonly 5 cm behind Hugh Jackman.

Tell us, what would you think of Henry Cavill being the new Wolverine in the MCU?