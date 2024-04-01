Aden (agencies, Al-Ittihad)

The US Central Command announced that its forces worked to monitor and follow up on suspicious activities of the Houthi group that threaten the security and safety of ships in the Red Sea.

A statement by the Central Command of US forces in the Middle East stated that Houthi systems, including launching drones, were dealt with and destroyed.

The statement said: “US Central Command forces succeeded in clashing and destroying two unmanned aerial systems in areas controlled by the Houthi group in Yemen, in self-defense.”

According to the statement, one of the targeted systems was operating over the Red Sea, and the other was being prepared by the group on the ground, in preparation for its launch.

The statement stated that these unmanned aerial systems represent a threat to American and coalition forces and commercial ships in the region.

The US Central Command indicated that these measures are necessary to protect the forces operating and participating with the international coalition, to ensure freedom of navigation, and to make international waters safer for the United States, the coalition, and the commercial ships that use them.

The statement did not mention any casualties or damage to American ships or coalition forces as a result of this action.

In addition, Admiral Mark Miguez, commander of the strike group of the aircraft carrier “Eisenhower” in the Red Sea, confirmed a decrease in the Houthis' hostile behavior at the present time, and this from our point of view is considered a success in view of the defensive attacks that we have carried out, as well as the daily tasks that we carry out, which During which we face some threats, according to what was reported to local media.

Miguez indicated that his forces face threats represented by the Houthi launching of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, air attack marches, and other marches under and above the surface of the water.

In this context, the Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, confirmed that the Houthi group has escalated the level of its crimes and violations against civilians, including killing, displacement, and bombing of homes, pointing to its attacks on villages and defenseless people in various areas forcefully under its control, in an extension of the series of terrorism it has practiced since the coup, as part of its attempts. Breaking the will of the Yemenis and subjecting them to its coup project.

Muammar Al-Eryani condemned and denounced in the strongest terms the Houthi’s launching of an armed and besieging campaign, storming homes in the Dar Al-Sharaf neighborhood in Ibb city, and shooting randomly, which created a state of fear and panic among women and children.

He explained that this crime comes about ten days after the Houthi bombing of houses in the Al-Hafra neighborhood in the city of Radaa, Al-Bayda Governorate, which led to the destruction of a number of neighboring houses and their collapse on top of their residents, killing 16 people, the majority of whom were women and children, including an entire family consisting of 9 people.

Al-Eryani called on the international community, the United Nations, its special envoy and human rights organizations to explicitly condemn these heinous crimes, immediately begin drying up the Houthis’ financial, political and media sources, and devote efforts to support the government in the political, economic and military aspects to impose its control and establish security and stability over the entire Yemeni territory.