Jesús Navas faces his last month as a professional player and no club wants to miss the opportunity to honor this Sevilla legend. On this occasion, Osasuna had a detail with the palace in the preview of the match played at the Sánchez-Pizjuán this Monday. It is a painting with a photo of Navas in his first match at El Sadar. The Osasunista president, Luis Sabalza, has been in charge of delivering it by hand.

This has been published on the social networks of the Navarrese team, which have released the video of the delivery of the present accompanied by the following message: “Congratulations on an exemplary career, Jesús!”

Luis Sabalza has given Jesús Navas a photograph of his first match at El Sadar as a tribute to his great career. Congratulations on an exemplary career, Jesus! pic.twitter.com/xBmAGzIZIp — CA OSASUNA (@Osasuna) December 2, 2024

Navas has not started as a starter in the Seville-Osasuna this Monday, but it is not ruled out that he will have some minutes if the game favors it. The player from the palace only has four league games left before his retirement becomes effective, so it may be that he jumps onto the pitch to hurry up. Everything, as long as the hip allows it. Navas is training normally with the team and, for the moment, he continues to be another piece for the Catalan coach.

Navas’ farewell date already has a date set, December 30. It will be when Sevilla will hold an event to say goodbye in style to the greatest legend that the Sevilla youth team has produced. An event of which the details are not yet known, but which, for sure, will be attended by a large number of fans.