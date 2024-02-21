At the Future Games in Kazan on February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin had an unusual dialogue with the GigaChat neural network. Artificial intelligence offered to generate parting words for the Russian leader to the participants of the digital marathon.

To create a parting speech, the neural network asked Putin to name three key words that would form the basis of the text. He chose “love”, “Russia” and “people”.

“Dear participants of the digital marathon, on behalf of the participants of the Games of the Future, we would like to wish you love for Russia and its people, as well as inspiration and motivation on the path to your goals. Let your digital marathon become not only a test for you, but also a source of new knowledge and opportunities. Good luck to you!” – this is the text from GigaChat.

Earlier that day, while welcoming the tournament participants in Kazan, the Russian President said that the “Games of the Future” unite traditions and modern trends, representing a harmony of physical perfection and high intelligence. Putin pointed out that the emergence of such a format in Russia is natural, since the country has been and remains one of the leading sports powers on the planet.

Also, representatives of the countries taking part in the “Games of the Future” shared their impressions of the tournament with Izvestia and expressed admiration for the organization of the event and Russia as a whole.

“Games of the Future” combines traditional sports competitions and e-sports. They will take place from February 21 to March 3 in Kazan. 300 teams from around the world will take part in the competition. 1.5 thousand volunteers from Russia and friendly countries will be involved in the tournament.

There are a total of 21 disciplines in the games program. One example of the format of the event: physical football is an analogue of mini-football, in which athletes combine participation with playing the football simulator EA Sports FC 24. In physical basketball, real basketball is intertwined with the computer game NBA 2K. Similar combinations of the two formats will be at the Future Games in hockey, racing, martial arts, skateboarding and cycling, as well as cycling (BMX).