At least 2,500 foreigners have left Peru voluntarily in recent days along the northern border, bordering Ecuador, after the expiration of the deadline given by the Government to migrants to regularize their situation in the country, reported the Ministry of the Interior ( Minister).

An official statement indicated that the National Police (PNP) reported that from last November 11 until this Wednesday, that number of people who left the Tumbes region has been registered.

The Minister assured that, for several months, he had coordinated and met with representatives and authorities of countries in the region for the voluntary return of foreigners who did not complete the regularization process in Peru, which had a period of six months.

This regularization process culminated on November 10, after which the National Superintendence of Migration reported that registered a total of 214,633 applications to obtain the Temporary Residence Permit (PTP).

“Foreigners who did not begin their process lost the opportunity to regularize their immigration status and, after their intervention, will have to face the so-called Pasee,” he remarked.

The Exceptional Special Administrative Sanctioning Procedure (Pasee) was established in a Government decree that this Tuesday modified and incorporated several articles into the Migration Law.

The rule contemplates the expulsion from the country of migrants in an irregular condition, as well as those who put at risk or threaten public order, internal order and citizen security.

The Minister assured that this new immigration policy ““is based on unrestricted respect for fundamental rights.”

The procedure includes a single hearing, virtual or in person, which may not exceed 24 hours from the time the Police “retains” the foreigner in an irregular condition, also for a maximum period of another 24 hours.

If the infraction is proven in the process, Migrations will issue a resolution ordering your immediate expulsion, but if additional actions are needed, the case will be referred to the provisions of the ordinary administrative procedure.

The Immigration Superintendence is also empowered to sanction land, sea, river or lake operators that transport irregular migrants, as well as to supervise lodging services.

The Prime Minister, Alberto Otárola, declared last Monday that irregular migrants “have to return to their country, plain and simple, that is the decision that the Government has made.”

“Here come the people that our country allows to come, it is not a country that anyone who wants to can enter violating the rules, here what must be ensured is the peace and security of 33 million Peruvians,” he said.

The Migration Superintendency reported that 94% of PTP applicants are Venezuelan, 2.4% Colombian, 0.9% Cuban, 0.6% Ecuadorian and 1.8% from other countries.

One of the conditions to access this document is not to have a criminal, police or judicial record in Peru or abroad, nor to register alerts in the system of the International Police organization (Interpol).

EFE

