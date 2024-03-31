SPAR Gran Canaria stopped Hozono Global Jairis in its tracks, which traveled to the Canary Islands with the aim of staying very close to the playoff for the title and ended up taking a step back. And the Canarian team, which needed to win to escape relegation, found in Astou Ndour all the solutions to its problems. The Spanish international, who is a WNBA champion, has just returned to the court after her recent motherhood and yesterday she was decisive in the victory of the Gran Canaria team.

The game began with a nice exchange of baskets in the zone between Chelsea Nelson and Astou Ndour. The Canaries took advantage of second chances after offensive rebounds and, after a three-pointer from the front by Ndour, managed to take the lead halfway through the quarter. After two minutes of dryness, Montañana's team closed the gap thanks to the Ayuso-Nelson connection and the first quarter ended with an even 18-17.

Gran Canaria Davis (11), Washington (16), Loville (9), Fall (11) and Ndour (20) -starting quintet-. Alnatas and Ujevic (9) also played. 76 – 63 Jairis Nelson (16), Bishop (8), Ayuso (5), Bettencourt and López-Sénéchal (2) -starting quintet-. Horvat (9), Konig (16), Arrojo (2), Grande (2) and Rembiszewska (2) also played.

The second period began with Carmen Grande imposing a frenetic pace of play, but the Canary Islands managed to stay in the game thanks to their superiority in offensive rebounding. The Fall-Ndour duo continued to lead the game for Spar Gran Canaria, who took the lead on the scoreboard with one minute left before half-time. A triple by Konig regained the lead for the visitors, but Ndour put her team ahead again from the free throw after a foul by Chelsea Nelson and the game went to halftime at 37-36.

The game resumed with an exchange of mid-range baskets between Lou López Sénéchal and Delicia Washington. After a triple by Jade Loville, the Murcians reacted through the interior power of Chelsea Nelson. The visitors were beginning to have a foul problem, with Nelson and López Sénéchal with three accumulated infractions. A triple by Astou Ndour caused a timeout for a Hozono Global Jairis unable to stop the Spanish international. The losses of the Murcians led to an 8-0 run that made the game very uphill for those from Montañana.

The last ten minutes began with Delicia Washington imposing a high pace. Belén Arrojo reduced the difference to eight points. The Canary Islands reinforced their physical intensity and, through Ndour and Washington, achieved a thirteen-point lead with three minutes left. The lack of success condemned Jairis in the final minutes.