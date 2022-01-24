The debut of the high performance version of Aston Martin DBX. Probably called S, this version of the British brand’s SUV was anticipated by a new teaser image, which reveals the silhouette of the model on which, however, there should be no particular surprises. The real novelty compared to the standard version of the DBX will in fact concern the performance: Aston Martin itself has defined the new DBX S as “the most powerful luxury SUV in the world“, A statement that justifies very high expectations.

At the moment the British car manufacturer has not yet formalized the specifications of this variant of its SUV, but according to the latest rumors reported by Autocar the maximum power will be over 600 hp. Initially it was thought that a 5.2-liter V12 engine, the same one that powers the sister models DB11 and DBS, would have thought of equipping the S version of the DBX, but recently the prototypes tested and new clues provided directly by Aston Martin have left to understand that under the hood of the high-performance SUV there will be a V8. As for the other changes, the British brand should make a revision of the chassis compared to the standard version of the model, aimed at improving its dynamic behavior, and install larger brakes and stiffer suspension. The appointment with the unveil of the next DBX S is set for 1 February.

Power takes shape. The world’s most powerful luxury SUV. 01.02.22#AstonMartin #NewSeatOfPower – Aston Martin (@astonmartin) January 22, 2022