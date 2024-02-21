Today, the prosthetic limbs center was opened at the Emirates Field Hospital in the Gaza Strip, as part of the humanitarian operation “The Gallant Knight 3”, which was ordered to be implemented by President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God protect him” to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Strip.

This initiative comes within the framework of the urgent need to support the injured and help them with an integrated set of the latest medical devices in the field of orthopedic treatment, provide and manufacture high-quality prosthetic limbs, and rehabilitate patients, so that they are productive people, able to work and lead their normal lives.

The center will work according to several stages, the first stage of which begins with taking measurements to manufacture the prosthetic limb, followed by the manufacturing stage, and in the final stage physical therapy and rehabilitation of the injured. On the first day, measurements were taken for 36 cases in preparation for the process of manufacturing prosthetic limbs for them, and it is expected that the numbers will reach more than within days. 100 cases.