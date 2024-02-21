RB20 already on the run

The first day of testing in Bahrain ended with a great scare for all those who are not fans of Red Bull and Max Verstappen: the gap inflicted by the Dutchman on his direct rivals at the end of the day – the gap to the first of the pursuers is over a second – shocked many neutral observers and made many imagine that the 2024 season could turn into a repeat of what was experienced last year, with Hasselt's #1 racking up victories and trophies.

Leclerc preaches calm

Already in the morning Verstappen had been the fastest, in that case seven tenths behind the Ferrari driver. Charles Leclerc, second in the standings in the session at the beginning of the day and then slipped to seventh place in the afternoon, when he no longer took to the track, leaving the car to teammate Carlos Sainz. The Monegasque, however, invited everyone to Don't focus too much on lap times. In his opinion, in fact, it is still too early to think that these chronometric references have any value.

“This first morning of testing was quite productive, especially in terms of mileage covered – declared #16 – regarding the performance it is simply too early to judge them and draw conclusions. We have conducted the tests we had planned and everything is proceeding as planned. We will continue to work and hope to have another two productive days in preparation for the Grand Prix“.