Jane Lawton, Impact Director at the Earth Species Project, revealed that scientists experimented with a dialogue between a bird and a machine, to understand the mechanism of communication with animals, noting that the goal of this experiment and others like it is to preserve and protect these species.

This came during a session entitled “Will artificial intelligence enable us to communicate with all creatures?”, which was moderated by journalist Jane Witherspoon, as part of the closing day of the World Government Summit 2024, where the session discussed scientists’ efforts to decipher communication with nature and bring them closer to that, through Taking advantage of the capabilities of generative artificial intelligence and machine simulation systems that experimented with dialogue with some bird species. Jane Lawton said: “The Earth Species project is non-profit, concerned with the environment, and includes scientists and research institutions, where data is collected about animal species and models of their sounds, and these sound frequencies are studied, whether in the seas or forests, which provides a deeper understanding of these creatures, which contributes to Our understanding of our planet and the preservation of its biodiversity.

(Understanding nature)

Lawton explained, “There are studies that have revealed that plants are frustrated, just like humans, by testing the nectar of flowers, and coral reefs in the seas choose the places that suit them, and hear the sound of the appropriate coast, and we do not yet know how this happens, and some species of turtles in the Amazon also emit “More than 200 different sound frequencies are heard in the eggs before hatching, and we are trying to understand this rich nature.”

(role of technology)

She continued: “Biodiversity is of great importance in our lives, and in light of the deterioration of natural plant and animal habitats in recent decades, it has become necessary for us to make the most of science to protect nature.” She added: “We began our scientific project to collect huge data on animal sounds, classify these models through artificial intelligence, and open the door to communication with animals, through a network of biologists, mammals, reptiles, and birds. We arrived at a map that collected the patterns of sounds and behaviors of various animals, which was published in (Science) magazine.” “We put all this behavioral data into similar contexts and ran it through machine learning models to understand the correlations and connections.” She continued: “To test our hypotheses, we are conducting many experiments and comparisons, to expand the horizons of our understanding of these creatures. In 2023, we completed the first guide of its kind in the world for the standards of sounds, movement, and behaviors, and we are now laying the foundations for construction and comparisons to create dialogues between birds and machines.”

(The first dialogue between the machine and the birds)

Lawton noted that the next stage, after collecting all this huge data, is to produce new sounds through generative artificial intelligence, and she said: “A short time ago, for the first time, we conducted experiments on birds, and instead of a dialogue between two birds, we experimented with a dialogue between a bird and a machine, to understand the mechanism of… Communication with animals, but there are risks related to not understanding the dialogue between the machine and these creatures, which may change the lifestyles of these creatures, and despite this, we will continue our research in order to preserve these species.”