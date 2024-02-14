Veracruz is preparing for one of the most important events of the year and of all of Mexico: the Tajín Summit Festival 2024, which It will mark the beginning of spring in the archaeological zone of El Tajín.

The quote is from March 19 to 24 in a unique event that promises concerts by great exponents, in addition to rescuing the cultural wealth and identity of the Native Peoples of Veracruz.

The Tajin Summit It is much more than just a festival; is a tribute to the cultural wealth and identity of the Native Peoples of Veracruz, particularly of the Totonac culture.

This year, the event is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors, establishing itself as one of the most important in the country.

Located in the north of Veracruz, in the municipality of Papantla, the Cumbre Tajín stands out for its role in the promotion and conservation of Totonac culture.

Río Roma was one of the first confirmed artists

Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in this rich heritage through dance, crafts, cuisine and more. In addition, they will be able to explore three sites considered World Heritage Sites by UNESCO: El Tajín, the Ritual del Volador and the Center for Indigenous Arts.

With more than 1000 scheduled activities, the Tajín Summit offers an enriching experience for all its visitors.

León Larregui will arrive on March 22

Among these activities, the master classes taught by Totonac teachers in the 16 school houses of the Indigenous Arts Center stand out, where ancestral knowledge about history and the production of traditional products is shared.

One of the most anticipated aspects of the Tajín Summit are the ancestral concerts, which this year will feature the participation of renowned artists from the Mexican music scene:

Reyli Barba: March 20

María León: March 21

Rome River: March 21

Manuel Medrano: March 22

León Larregui: March 22

Rococo Pantheon: March 22

Moenia: March 23

Mau and Ricky: March 23

Still to be revealed is a surprise artist who will perform on the same day as Moenia and Mau y Ricky, March 23rd. This edition promises to further elevate the festive atmosphere of the Tajín Summit.