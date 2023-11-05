Double the budget to complete the map of neighborhood councils and advance the decentralization model demanded by neighborhoods and councils. This is the commitment that the mayor and president of the PP in Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, reaffirmed this Saturday before the new members of the party in the 12 existing neighborhood councils.

It plans to maintain an annual growth of 15% in the budgets so that residents choose investments

Arroyo explained that in the last legislature they multiplied “by four” the budget allocated to these neighborhood decision-making bodies, going from “711,000 euros to more than 3.8 million euros.” And he added that the PP’s bet for the next four years will be to “multiply that budget by two.” The PP project is among the measures of the governance agreement signed with the four Vox councilors.

With these funds, Arroyo plans to maintain an annual growth of 15% in the budgets of the neighborhood councils and 25% for the districts. The purpose is to improve control channels, expand the services of the Municipal Information and Administrative Processing Offices (Omitas) and provide more participation to citizens. It is also in the forecasts of the ‘popular’ to grow in the number of neighborhood associations with the “security and solidity essential to guarantee their viability.”

Without absolute majorities



The PP wins votes in 10 of the 12 neighborhood councils, although it does not have an absolute majority in any of them, set at 5 members. The governance pact reached in the City Council between PP and Vox will be transferred to the majority of neighborhood councils so that they can hold the presidency.

He claims that they are “a creation of the PP”, despite the fact that there are now formations that demand the extension of the model

Despite the lack of majorities, Arroyo highlighted that the PP has increased its representation from “32 to 42 members, almost 32% more.” Finally, he claimed that the neighborhood councils are “a creation of the PP, of which other formations, at first reluctant and critical, demand an extension of the model to the entire municipality.”