Two agents, with the detainee. In detail, the knife he used. / Civil Guard

A 23-year-old young man was arrested in the Murcian district of Alquerías for trying to stab the owner of a farm he had robbed with a knife. The person arrested, who was placed in preventive detention, is accused of an alleged crime of homicide, in the degree of attempted robbery with violence, and another five of robbery with force in homes and vehicles.

It is one more case in the wave of robberies suffered by the district. This detainee, who was surprised while trying to get hold of several birds, tried to flee and then went to the owner with a knife and chased him to the door, where he tried to take refuge. Although he tried to attack him on several occasions, he failed and left.

Investigators later discovered that a man with similar characteristics had been involved in several robberies inside vehicles and homes in the area, which had generated social alarm among the population. Citizen collaboration allowed us to find a physical description and the suspect’s clothing.

In a joint search with the Murcia Local Police, the agents found him when he was walking through a roundabout. The suspect was identified when he was carrying several stolen credit cards, a large amount of cash and a knife like the one he allegedly used in the robbery. The young man, a Moroccan national, was arrested and seven consecutive criminal acts are attributed to him.