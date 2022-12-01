Rome, 16 year old abused in the subway lift: 22 year old arrested

He allegedly abused a 16-year-old on a subway elevator. A 22-year-old was arrested in Rome for sexual assault, after the victim’s complaint to the carabinieri. The young woman said she was harassed in early November on an elevator in the Centocelle station of line C of the Rome subway. When the doors opened she would have managed to free herself, getting on a bus on via Palmiro Togliatti while her man, unknown to her, was chasing her.

Thanks to his testimony and the images taken by surveillance cameras, the carabinieri managed to identify the suspect. The 22-year-old, an Egyptian citizen with no fixed abode, was stopped by the carabinieri at the Torre Gaia stop on line C. The investigating judge then confirmed the prosecutor’s request for pre-trial detention in prison.