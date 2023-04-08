Saturday, April 8, 2023, 2:52 p.m.



| Updated 3:00 p.m.



The National Police have arrested a 40-year-old man in Benidorm (Alicante) preventively after his 36-year-old wife fell from the sixth floor of a hotel where they were on vacation. The woman is hospitalized in very serious condition.

The events occurred last midnight, when the agents received notice from a witness of the woman’s fall in this hotel, sources from the police force inform Europa Press.

When the police officers arrived, they found the man inside the room, for which he was pre-arrested for an alleged crime of attempted homicide. The investigation is still open to gather more data, since at the moment “there is no indication that he threw the woman away,” the same sources remark.

The man has not yet gone to court, while the woman is hospitalized in a very serious condition. It is about a British couple who were on vacation in Benidorm.