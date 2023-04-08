Robin Frijns has officially said goodbye to Audi Sport and therefore will not be part of the German company’s plans for its 2023 GT activities.

The news had been in the air for a while, also because the Dutchman did not appear in the list of official drivers that the brand with the Four Rings had released on February 21st.

However, as often happens in such situations, the Manufacturer usually maintains relations with the competitor, who is called in case of need and for various types of activities even though he is not an employee of the company.

Frijns then leaves Audi Sport after seven years in which he won the overall title and later the Sprint Cup of the GT World Challenge (then Blancpain), also obtaining various successes in GT3 and DTM racing before moving to Formula E where he is still today engaged with the Abt-Cupra Team.

“All good racing comes to an end! After 7 years as an Audi Sport factory driver the time has come to leave. I can never thank enough for everything we’ve done together,” says the 31-year-old.

“I arrived at Audi in 2015 and we won the Blancpain overall title together with Team WRT, after two years with the team we achieved the Sprint Cup crown, subsequently winning the 12h of Bathurst”.

“I lived the best moments in the 3 years of DTM with Class 1 cars, especially when I won my first race with Abt Motorsport in Assen in front of my fans”.

“I concluded the adventure with Audi by triumphing at the Nürburgring 24h in 2022 with the Phoenix Racing car, definitely a great result! Thank you all for making this possible!”

Currently Frijns also races in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship with the Oreca LMP2 of Team WRT: his next destination seems to be BMW Motorsport, a brand to which the Belgian team is linked and with which he will have the opportunity to get on the Bavarian LMDh in the future .