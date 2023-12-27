The Argentine Justice rejected this Wednesday the precautionary measure proposed by the General Confederation of Workers of the Argentine Republic (CGT) against the decree of necessity and urgency (DNU) signed on December 20 by President Javier Milei.

Labor judge José Ignacio Ramonet rejected the opening of the process requested by the most important labor union in the country, arguing that The DNU, although it was sanctioned by the president, has not yet come into force.

The CGT initiative, presented this morning before the Supreme Court, sought to have the Justice declare the DNU unconstitutional in order to stop the labor reforms included in it.

Once it comes into force, expected on Friday, the CGT will be able to resubmit its appeal for protection. Ramonet declared himself competent to hear the case if the CGT insists on its intention to appeal the controversial DNUwhich has encountered various obstacles on three different fronts: political-parliamentary, social and judicial.

On the political level, Milei and his co-religionists will have to seek support in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, where the battery of more than 300 reforms that make up the deregulatory DNU must be approved.

Disagreement with the forms of the decree by a faction of the center-right coalition Together for Change could put at risk the political operation that seems simplest for Milei.

The president announced on Tuesday in an interview on the LN+ channel that he will call a national plebiscite in the event that legislators do not approve the DNU.

On the streets, Opposition to the measures has resulted in the calling of several marches and mass mobilizations, the last of which took place this Wednesday, with a rally in front of the Supreme Court of the Nation – where the CGT presented its appeal – and passed without incident.

At the judicial level, Judge Ramonet's rejection is just a response to one of the amparo appeals presented. More than a dozen amparos filed by various social and union organizations in different courts in the country are pending.

