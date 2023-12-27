Eight years after the apparent suicide of the Venezuelan rapper Canserbero and a few days after the magazine Rolling Stone put him at the top of the list of the 50 greatest names in the history of rap, the Venezuelan Prosecutor's Office has reopened the investigations into his death. A few weeks later, in the middle of Christmas, he had results and revealed that the suicide hypothesis, about which there had always been doubts, finally turned around. The rapper, whose name is Tyrone José González Orama, according to the new version of the authorities, was stabbed to death by his representative, María Natalia Amesquita, partner of the musician Carlos Molnar, who also died from the wounds she inflicted on him.

Prosecutor Tarek William Saab, who in recent weeks has given several press conferences about the case, this Thursday asked in cameras to play one of the rapper's most emblematic songs, called him a martyr and confessed to having agreed with him in a tattoo studio. “We have complied and Canserbero can rest in peace wherever he is, because those who killed him are now in prison,” he said during an appearance in which he ended with “Canserbero lives!”, an adaptation of the slogan used and repeated in almost everyone. official acts to honor former president Hugo Chávez. At the same time, the official has revealed the results of the investigation collected in a series of videos taken from the confession of who was the manager of the artist and his brother, the music producer Guillermo Amestica, also implicated in the crime. Both appear handcuffed during police interrogations at dawn last week, according to the prosecutor.

In her story, María Natalia Amestica tells of some disagreements over money with her partner, Carlos Molnar, a musician and friend of Cansebero, due to the organizational expenses generated during the artist's tour of Chile that year. She had also argued with Canserbero, who had allegedly asked her to no longer be her representative. These would be the motives for committing the crime when both went to his house to record some videos for their next presentations. She prepared them a tea to which she added an anxiolytic and when Molnar was drowsy she stabbed him in the neck. According to her story, Canserbero saw her, so later, when he fell asleep, he also made two wounds in her side. Amestica called his brother, who in turn asked some officials from the state intelligence service, Sebin, for help to arrange the scene and pretend that the rapper had murdered his friend in the middle of a psychotic break due to schizophrenia and then died. he would have thrown himself out of a window of Amestica's apartment, located on the 10th floor of a building in the city of Maracay, 100 kilometers from Caracas, on January 20, 2015.

The chain of complicities would not have ended there. According to the brothers' testimony, the judicial police who came to investigate the event asked for a bribe of $10,000 to support the homicide-suicide hypothesis. After what happened, the Amesticas went to Chile, according to the investigation, but returned to Venezuela after the case was dismissed. “These brutal revelations express how the Amestica brothers, of Chilean origin, conspired out of hatred, envy, thirst for revenge and financial ambitions, to kill Tyrone González, Canserbero, and Carlos Molnar,” declared the prosecutor.

María Natalia and Guillermo Amestica were arrested last week, according to statements made on social networks by Claudia Amestica, daughter of the accused producer, who denied the prosecutor's accusations and assured that her relatives were held incommunicado for nine days, since they entered the declare to a police station. She reported that she denied them access to her lawyers. In addition, the authorities arrested this Tuesday the pathologist Solangel Mendoza, who would have performed the first autopsy on Canserbero in 2015. Saab has also advanced what could be a new cause: the alleged improper collection of royalties for the rapper's three albums. murdered.

In the last two months in Venezuela, Chavismo has had to assume the high participation in the primaries in which María Corina Machado gathered all the support, it has returned to negotiations with the opposition in Barbados, it opened a front against Guyana with a referendum on the Essequibo that left doubts about his mobilization muscle, he exchanged American prisoners for businessman Alex Saab, linked to Government business and accused of alleged money laundering in the United States. Also, he has included in his agenda the reopening of the Canserbero case, the exhumation of the rapper's body, of which he performed a virtual autopsy with 3D reconstruction of the already skeletal remains — “the first in the country,” according to Saab — with which finally achieved the arrest and confession of the murderers and the officials who falsified the crime scene.

The revision of the myth of Canserbero, recently chosen by the magazine Rolling Stone As the best rapper in history in the Spanish language, he also had a platform in the new program launched by Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, Maduro Podcast, who had prosecutor Saab as one of their first guests at the beginning of December. In the relaxed conversation with headphones, the head of the Public Ministry expanded on his suspicions about the ability of a person with schizophrenia to remove the glass from the window to commit suicide, as indicated by the initial hypotheses that indicated that the artist had this disorder. mental, and what the body of someone who has jumped from the tenth floor should look like. In that space, the prosecutor revealed that the Canserbero crime scene had been staged, to which Maduro confirmed that everything seemed to indicate that “that boy” had been murdered and the first lady took the opportunity to highlight the “commitment to good causes.” and describe as “a light” the prosecutor Saab who, months ago, before reopening this case, began a crusade against reggaeton.