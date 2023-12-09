Ale Fuller is on everyone’s lips after her famous ampay with Renato Rossini Jr. It is important to remember that the influencer was captured by the cameras of ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ kissing and spending the night with the model. Now the actress returned to ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ as one of the new challengers and surprised more than one by confessing that she has a peculiar bond with ‘Flaco’ Granda. What is it about? Find out in the following note.

YOU CAN SEE: Renato Rossini Jr. broke his silence after ampay with Ale Fuller: “What you see, you don’t ask”

What link unites Ale Fuller with ‘Flaco’ Granda?

Upon his return to ‘The Great Celebrity Chef: Revenge’, Ale Fuller left everyone on set in shock by revealing that he had a family member among the competitors facing off tonight.

“I have a cousin here,” stated the actress. Minutes later, she began walking through the studio, looking for her relative. The surprise was greater when she stopped in front of Giancarlo ‘Flaco’ Grandagiving him a big hug. “We are united by the wonderful Chabuca Granda,” he counted.

It turns out that Ale and Granda are distant relatives of the ‘Flor de la canela’ singer, which would make the model and the YouTuber cousins.

How was the ampay between Renato Rossini Jr. and Ale Fuller?

‘Magaly TV, the firm’aired the ampay starring Ale Fuller and Renato Rossini Jr. on Monday, December 4. In the images of her, the actress is seen on a night out with the member of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, who grabbed her by her waist before the eyes of others.

YOU CAN SEE: Ale Fuller would enter the rematch of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ after joining Renato Rossini Jr.

The couple then moved to Fuller’s apartment where they kissed. It should be noted that Rossini did not leave the actress’s home until the next morning.

#Ale #Fuller #Flaco #Granda #family #peculiar #link