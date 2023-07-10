Monday, July 10, 2023, 12:39 p.m.



| Updated 12:51 p.m.

The Vox Parliamentary Group on Monday conditioned its support for the investiture of Fernando López Miras, of the PP, as president of the Autonomous Community on his party assuming the vice presidency of the regional government and “two of the ten ministries.” Regarding the first, in the Regional Assembly he indicated that, in case of agreement, it would be seen who occupies the position, and he refused to indicate if Vox claims that he be the vice president of a coalition executive. And regarding the ministries, to questions from journalists, he defended the “great capacity” of those from Santiago Abascal in Agriculture and Livestock and in the Family.

In the third session of the inauguration debate for López Miras, whose vote the popular candidate lost, Antelo proposed signing an agreement consisting of twelve points. It is a “minimum agreement”, said the deputy. The document includes “repealing/modifying/reforming the Mar Menor recovery and protection law”, as well as “increasing the irrigated area” and “eradicating domestic violence”.