Acting head of the DPR Pushilin: AFU changed tactics and now go into battle in small groups

Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin spoke on the Rossiya 24 TV channel about the current state of affairs at the front. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have changed tactics and are now trying to attack in small groups. He also reported on how the Russian air defense forces (Air Defense) are coping with their tasks.

New tactics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the beginning of June, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been trying to attack the positions of the Russian army in Zaporozhye, Vremevsky, Artemivsk and other directions. In this case, large groups of troops with tanks and armored vehicles were used. However, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation manage to successfully resist the attacks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered heavy losses.

The enemy does not throw such large forces as at the beginning of the counteroffensive, he tries to operate in small groups. But our units are ready for this and quite successfully cope with the tasks set. Denis PushilinActing Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic

Volodymyr Rogov, coordinator of the “We are with Russia” movement, has already spoken about the change in tactics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who also pointed out that the Ukrainian infantry began to use small groups. On a wide sector of the front, she is trying to go on the attack in order to capture the advanced positions of the Russian army and gain a foothold there.

The work of Russian air defense and positional battles

Pushilin said that if the Russian military had worked worse, then there would have been more destruction from the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Our servicemen, namely the air defense unit, are doing quite serious work, and most of the shells do not reach our settlements Denis PushilinActing Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic

Earlier, Donetsk and other cities of the republic were shelled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. For this, both long-range artillery and rocket strikes were used.

The last shelling took place a few days ago, on July 4th. Petrovsky district of Donetsk came under fire from Ukrainian artillery, several people were injured, including a girl born in 2017.

According to Pushilin, the Russian army strengthened its positions in the Krasnoliman direction in the DPR, where they managed to destroy a large number of military personnel and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Pushilin, the Russian army strengthened its positions in the Krasnolimansk direction in the DPR, where it was possible to destroy a large number of military personnel and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The acting head of the DPR admitted that in his region the situation on the line of contact remains, albeit difficult, but controlled. He said that the position of the troops in the Yuzhnodonets direction in the Ugledar region had not changed. The Ukrainian military failed to recapture their positions.

There are also no changes in the Maryinsky direction and in the Avdiivka area, where Ukrainian fortified areas are located. The Russian army, with the help of artillery and aviation, destroys the personnel and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Pushilin called for the preventive destruction of cluster munitions to be delivered to Ukraine. Therefore, the Russian military is better off identifying them as soon as they are in the affected area.

Issues of establishing a peaceful life

Due to the fact that Donetsk’s water intake is located in Sloviansk, now controlled by Ukraine, water flows into the city hourly and extremely irregularly. In some areas it has to be delivered by tanks.

At the end of March, the work of the pumping station of the water conduit Don – Seversky Donets – Donbass began, which should provide the residents of Donetsk with water. However, judging by today’s statement, the problem remains relevant.

The water problem will be fully resolved only after the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic is liberated and the Seversky Donets Canal is put into operation and put into operation after restoration Denis PushilinActing Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic

Now there are many accidents in the water supply system of Donetsk, specialists have to change most of the networks. Therefore, Pushilin hopes to switch to daily water supply at least on an hourly basis during July.

He also spoke about the demining of Artemovsk, which was badly damaged during the hostilities. According to him, it is now difficult to complete this process due to constant shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The acting head of the republic said that now this settlement is being shelled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine very chaotically. Therefore, civil services cannot start their work.

“The enemy is delaying this process as long as possible,” Pushilin complained.