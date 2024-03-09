Despite this Saturday's victory against Alianza in Cali, on matchday 11 of the League, things do not seem to calm down in América. Coach César Farías's press conference ended abruptly after an exchange of words with a couple of journalists.

The Reds, who had just been eliminated by the same rival in the first phase of the Copa Sudamericana, regained their chances with the 2-0 scoreline this Saturday, but the atmosphere was tense again.

The journalist Fernando Arboleda, from the media Amateur Futbolera, was the first to have a discussion with the coach. “Professor, is it necessary that you go out with a different eleven in each game? What happens with players that we have not seen again, like Michael Barrios, Andrés Mosquera and Alexis Zapata?” asked.

Farias replied immediately. “Sorry, you are mentioning three injured players. You are demanding other players from me. If I have to keep up with you, I have to keep changing. Calm down, beast, but prepare yourself for the question well,” Told him.

The journalist responded: “When I ask you the question, you tell me that they are in the medical department,” which made Farías mad.

“No no. You are not going to tell me what I answer. I was taught at home to respect older people. You are not going to tell me how I should speak, because you have lived much less than me. I am already a grandfather. And I didn't come here to fight with anyone, but you are saying some things that are not correct,” said the coach.

“First, you are mentioning three players who are not there. I am not the press officer to come and give you that information, because they are not even in the party. I come to talk about the game. Two, we already talked about the topic because the professional who is here asked me about it and I described it. How do you want me to answer you, if you ask me about players who are not there and why we changed the eleven? We have had quite a few injured players and we have played several games in a row, and for many other reasons that I don't have to give here, because I don't have to speak badly of anyone. That is your point of view,” he added.

When he was saying that, another unidentified journalist complained to him about his response and Farías continued: “No, you are used to running over people and I am not willing to let myself be run over.”

The discussion continued to escalate and Farías continued to reply to the second journalist: “I always showed my face, when I lost, when I won. “You treat me like I'm a piece of trash and I accept it, there's no problem.”

The press conference ended at that moment. “This is very difficult, they look like fans,” said Farías before leaving the venue.

