Bulgaria will introduce a ban on the entry of cars with Russian license plates on October 2

Another European Union (EU) country, Bulgaria, has decided to introduce a ban on the entry of cars with Russian registration. This was stated by the head of the local border police, Anton Zlatanov, reports RIA News.

According to him, the restriction on the passage of vehicles with Russian license plates will begin to apply until the end of Monday, October 2. It is noted that the ban applies not only to cars, but also to trucks.

Zlatanov could not clarify how many cars from Russia enter Bulgaria every month. At the same time, he emphasized that there are not many of them.

Earlier in September it became known that Norway was going to introduce a ban on the entry of cars with Russian license plates. The Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the restriction will come into force on the night of October 3.