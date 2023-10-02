Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

As a tribute to the mercenaries: a tank with the Wagner flag in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk © STRINGER/AFP

The front line in the south remains unstable. The Wagner return concerns military analysts. The news ticker about the Ukraine war.

Counteroffensive in Ukraine: Situation for Volodymyr Zelenskyj's troops in Robotyne "complex"

Future of the Wagner mercenaries: Negotiations with Vladimir Putin's circle are probably crucial

Battle about the Black Sea: Russian military relies on naval aircraft

about that : Russian military relies on naval aircraft The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russia, Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on losses suffered by the armies involved in the Ukrainian war cannot be independently verified.

Update from October 2nd, 9:40 a.m.: Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kiev on Monday. A spokesman confirmed this upon request. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna had previously announced on Platform X that the 27 EU foreign ministers were in the Ukrainian capital to hold an informal meeting. This should underline the EU’s resolute support for Ukraine. The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote on “The future of Ukraine lies in the EU,” he added.

Ukraine News: Wagner troops in Bakhmut again

Kiev – According to intelligence findings, Wagner mercenaries are fighting again in Bakhmut. The private army has been considered leaderless since the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin. Andrei Troschew, himself a former commander, is expected to become the new head of the Wagner mercenaries.

A month ago, the Institute for War Research (ISW) assumed there was general chaos within the Wagner command ranks. Now the military specialists commented on Wagner again in connection with the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Front line of the counteroffensive in Robotyne dynamic

In particular, the front line south of Robotyne is “unstable, tactically complex and dynamic,” writes the ISW in its analysis from October 1st. Important fortifications changed hands repeatedly. Robotyne is located in the Zaporizhia region of southern Ukraine. Could the Wagner mercenaries help the Russian attackers here again?

Wagner’s future depends on negotiations with Putin’s squad

The ISW does not currently want to make a clear statement on the status of the Wagner Group. The institute does not rule out that the mercenary units will again play a role in the Ukraine war as an “effective military organization”. Their future now depends on negotiations about future cooperation with the Russian government.

Specifically: “If they are successfully reconstituted as a large unified organization under the leadership of the Russian Guard, the Russian Ministry of Defense or similar authorities,” the situation report says.

According to British intelligence, Russia relies on naval aircraft

Meanwhile, Russian naval aviation is becoming increasingly important for the front line. Russia is using it – also in view of Ukrainian attacks on the Black Sea Fleet – in an attempt to control the northwest of the Black Sea. The British Ministry of Defense has now announced this.

The main task is probably the early identification of drone boats with which Ukraine has repeatedly attacked Russian ships. (with news agency material)