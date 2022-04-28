The Emirates Foundation for School Education has set the dates for announcing the results of the second semester of the current academic year, according to a chronological sequence for each seminar (the first, second and third), as the Foundation began announcing the results of the third cycle (from the ninth to the twelfth grade) today, Thursday, at four in the afternoon.

The Foundation explained that it will announce the results of the second episode (from the fifth to eighth grade), tomorrow Friday at four o’clock in the afternoon, then the results of the first episode (the third and fourth grades) next Saturday at four o’clock in the afternoon.



