Mino Raiola (Nocera Inferiore, Italy, 1967), one of the most important agents in today’s football market and the man who changed the rules of buying and selling players by imposing his methods and exorbitant commissions on clubs, is in critical condition, according to the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where he is admitted. The businessman, protagonist of the great operations of recent years, has been going through serious health problems for months. Raiola is the agent of players like the Swedish Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Frenchman Paul Pogba or the Dutchman Matthijs De Ligt. But, above all, he is the man who was now negotiating the fate of the Norwegian player Erling Haaland, one of the big signings this summer. An operation that could now be affected by this situation.

Raiola has been in a very delicate state of health for months after being admitted last January to the ICU of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. The Italian representative immigrated to the Netherlands as a child, where he grew up and played for HFC Haarlem’s youth team. Raiola became known in the negotiation of the signing of the then young Dutch striker, Dennis Bergkamp, ​​to Inter Milan.

Editorial

Faith of errors | In a first version of this news, Raiola’s death was reported. The agent is in critical condition, as reported by the hospital where he has been admitted for months.

