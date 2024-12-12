This week, Taylor Swift closed her ‘Eras ​​Tour’, the two-year tour that has taken her around the planet and generated income of 197 million euros, a figure never seen before in the pop industry. The ‘swifties’ must be somewhere between hungover and sad and, perhaps for that reason, Audible releases this Friday the audiobook version of ‘Taylor Swift, in first person’, a compilation of interviews, reflections and statements from the star gathered by Helen Hunt. For the Spanish version, the voice chosen is that of the actress Ángela Cremonte, whom we have seen in ‘Las chichas del cable’ and who has also published a book to which she once gave voice, ‘Everyone lies at night ‘.

I confess, at the outset, that I have never read an audiobook (are audiobooks read or listened to?) and that, being a critic of this house specialized in classical music, Taylor Swift It’s a little far away for me. Of course, I have done my homework and the previous days I have documented myself. The first thing I did was go to Spotify and click on its most played song: two thousand six hundred million times. After recovering from the shock of seeing the figure, I end up writing this text with its music in the background, while shaking my head to the rhythm of those catchy rhythms, which must turn me into something like a cheap ‘swiftie’ for a while.

“The book has hooked me,” he says, because the singer “is a very brave, very special character, with a mix between vulnerability and extreme sensitivity and a lot of tenacity and a lot of strength.” When reading it aloud, Angela Cremonte He has chosen to simply lend the best of his voice to the figure, without trying to interpret her, much less imitate her: “There is only one Taylor Swift.”

I’m curious about audiobooks, so I take the opportunity to ask him about what it’s like to read a text aloud so that others can listen to it. For her, doing so was like a dream: “When I wrote ‘Everyone Lies at Night’ with PlanetI knew that the publisher was getting into the world of audiobooks, and I was praying that they would decide that I would be the one to narrate my own book. In the end she achieved it, and discovered an option within the acting profession that did not exist years ago. Regarding acting in a television series “there is a certain common denominator, you work with voice and words, but it is different, here there is neither image nor movement. When you read an audiobook you have to take more care of the rhythm and pronunciation, it is another technique.









Like the theater, film or dubbing actor, the narrator of an audiobook has an enormous responsibility towards the author: «A narration may not be able to fix a bad story, but it can improve it. And it can also destroy it, of course. «It has to be well written and well narrated. If so, you can take a trip… It’s like before, when stories were heard on the radio at night. It has a magical, dreamlike thing,” says the actress.

Speaking of trips, the worst of his life… Anyway, it was pretty bad, certainly. He went to “a paradisiacal destination, to Morro do Sao Pauloa wonderful island”, but things went wrong. To be honest, she twisted things herself: “On the second day I left him with my boy.” “It was a very bad idea,” he admits. She was a twenty-something, and seen in perspective it is clear that “she should have waited until the end of the trip, or after, or not have gone at all.”

They had a pretty bad time the rest of the week ahead of them. If only they had had an audiobook or two on hand… «Now we are friends and we laugh, but it was hell, I did terrible, it could have been much better. “Mea culpa.” I ask her if they had been together for a long time, and it almost killed her with embarrassment: “I had been with him for a long time, don’t embarrass me any more, I can’t be rescued from this,” she asks me, laughing.