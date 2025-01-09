provincial court of asturias
The former vice president of the Government sits on the bench for misappropriation
Moriyón searched the internet for the name of the company to which 174,000 euros were paid and saw that it belonged to Álvarez-Cascos’ wife
The president of the Forum understands that the contract was made because “Cascos had an economic problem”
Carmen Moriyón, president of Foro Asturias and mayor of Gijón, testified today as a witness in the trial against Francisco Álvarez-Cascos for misappropriation of party funds. He has reported in the Provincial Court of Asturias that when he became president of the party,…
