

01/09/2025



Updated at 7:50 p.m.





Carmen Moriyón, president of Foro Asturias and mayor of Gijón, testified today as a witness in the trial against Francisco Álvarez-Cascos for misappropriation of party funds. He has reported in the Provincial Court of Asturias that when he became president of the party,…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only