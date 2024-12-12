Experts point to early access to pornography as the origin of the problem: “They don’t look for porn, it’s porn that finds them”
Three eleven-year-old children from a school in Granada allegedly sexually assaulted another student from the same school and of the same age. The assault, which the Police are investigating, adds to a trickle of cases among minors that have not…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Minors #sexually #abuse #aware #wrong
Leave a Reply