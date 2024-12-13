Carles Coll He jumped into the 25-meter pool at the World Championships in Budapest as he has always done, but when he touched the wall, at the end of his 200 breaststroke event, he was someone different: he was world champion. A historic success reduced to a tremendous mark: a 2:01.55 that makes him the first Spanish swimmer to achieve this tremendous success and the fourth in total, since he was preceded by Mireia Belmonte, Érika Villaécija and Melani Costa.

Coll earns his first major international recognition, and shows character at this end of the course after the thorn he had from the Paris 2024 Games. “They didn’t go the way I wanted and I decided to take this very seriously,” the swimmer said ago. just a few weeks. If in July he could not qualify for the Olympic pool, in December, a few days before the Christmas holidays, he imposed his excellent physical form in a dizzying race in which he surpassed the favorite, the Russian Kirill Prigoda (2:01.88), and to Japanese Yamato Fukasawa (2:02.01), bronze.

This 2:01.55 is the eighth best time in history, and it is worth noting that the world record for this modality of 200 breaststroke in a short course is 2:00.16, in the hands of Prigoda, precisely, who achieved it in 2018. But Coll has managed to improve the national time, held by Melquiades Álvarez since 2009 (2:02.67).

At 23 years old, Coll represents the promising start of this new Olympic cycle, since a month ago, at the Spanish championships, he already offered an exhibition of power with five national records and a great desire to start adding international successes.









He achieved first in the 200 breaststroke, ending a ten-year drought without Spanish swimming achieving world gold in this 25-meter pool. The last one (four, actually: 400 freestyle, 400 freestyle, 800 freestyle and 200 butterfly) was achieved by Mireia Belmonte, in Doha 2014. Melani Costa was champion of the 400 freestyle in 2012 and Érika Villaécija in the 800 freestyle in 2003. The latest triumphs men in this category were silver and bronze by Aschwin Wildeboer in Dubai 2010.

Coll has been training for three years at the University of Virginia under the orders of Sergi López, a former Spanish swimmer who achieved bronze in the 200 breaststroke at the Seoul 88 Games. He stands out for his great lung capacity that allows him to stay longer than his peers. rivals underwater, the key to this great victory because in a short pool, the greater number of turns can be counteracted with a greater propulsion time in the turns. Thus, Coll goes down in history and pushes forward with still three days of competition ahead in these already historic World Cups in Budapest.