Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 18:04



This Tuesday, firefighters extinguished an outbreak of forest fire in Lo Campano, at the foot of Mount Calvario, in the municipality of Cartagena. According to the Emergency Coordination Center, the fire burned approximately half a hectare of land.

After receiving several calls at 2:40 p.m. reporting the fire, firefighters from the Fire Extinguishing Service, Civil Protection of the Cartagena City Council, a helicopter from the General Directorate of Security and Emergencies – whose intervention was ultimately not necessary -, two forestry brigades – one of them helicarried -, three environmental agents, Civil Guard patrols and local police.

At 3:13 p.m. the fire outbreak was controlled and the firefighters withdrew. An environmental agent and a forestry brigade remained in the area until it was definitively extinguished at 4:30 p.m.