Kuwait Projects Company had announced that it had reached an agreement with its subsidiary, OSN, to merge its entertainment broadcasting platform, OSN+, with Anghami, the music streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa.

OSN Group, the parent company of OSN+, will inject $50 million (15.4 million Kuwaiti dinars) into Anghami, becoming its majority shareholder. The two companies said in a joint statement that the new entity will include more than 120 million registered users, 2.5 million paid subscriptions, and revenues of $100 million (31 million Kuwaiti dinars).

Anghami offers a library of more than 100 million songs. In turn, OSN+ has 18,000 hours of entertainment content and exclusive partnerships with HBO, NBC Universal, Paramount, and Arabic and Turkish studios.

On the occasion of the announcement of this deal, Sheikha Adana Al-Sabah, CEO of Projects Company Group and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of OSN, said, “One of the goals of Projects Company’s strategy is to achieve a digital transformation across its companies in order to benefit from technology to develop services and products. Accordingly, we have focused on strengthening and developing the broadcasting sector.” “Online in OSN through the optimal use of technology, digital marketing and content diversification. The combination of OSN+ and Anghami will create the largest online broadcasting platform in the region as well as a media technology company in which artificial intelligence will play a pivotal role in the growth of this project.”

She continued: “By offering premium content, music and entertainment in one application, media technology will provide us with the opportunity to expand into other sectors based on the anticipated needs of our customers. We strongly believe that this project will play an important role in the way consumers use media and entertainment.” In the Middle East and North Africa region.