An 80-year-old man died this Monday after being rescued from the water in cardiorespiratory arrest on El Beril beachlocated in the Tenerife municipality of Adeje, as reported by the Emergency and Security Coordinating Center (CECOES) 112 of the Government of the Canary Islands.

At 5:06 p.m., the emergency services received an alert informing them that lifeguards had pulled a swimmer in cardiorespiratory arrest out of the water and were performing resuscitation maneuvers on him. Immediately, 112 activated the necessary emergency resources.

A Primary Care doctor traveled to the scene of the incident, arriving at the scene in the ambulance that was activated and continued practicing advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers in collaboration with SUC personnel. Nevertheless, He was unable to obtain a result and the death of the affected person was confirmed.