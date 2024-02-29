Thursday's results

First day of two-faced free practice, at least on paper, however Carlos Sainz in Sakhir, where the first km of the weekend valid for the Bahrain Grand Prix were covered. In the morning, the Spanish Ferrari driver finished in 11th positionhowever carrying out the session with the medium tires and without looking for the time.

The #55 subsequently climbed back up to 4th place in the rankings at the end of PL2, carrying out more concentrated work on the simulation of the flying lap and race pace and stopping the clock at 1:30.769, this time with soft tyres. In his post-test statements, the Spaniard seemed satisfied with the work on the track, even if he highlighted an environmental aspect that made the activity on the track more complex.

The first comments

“It was a more demanding day of free practice than those we had had during the tests, because the strong winds made it more difficult to have consistent performance – Sainz explained at the end of the day – obviously we don't know the programs of our opponents, but in terms of competitiveness I would say that we are where we expected to be. Overall our Thursday was good as we completed our program by thoroughly evaluating the tyres. Now it's time to analyze all the data and prepare for qualifying. I can't wait to get in the car tomorrow: we will all be very close.”

Therefore positive feelings for the Ferrari driver, who added further comments in a short interview given to Sky Sport F1: “It went well, it was quite complicated because the wind was stronger than the other days and compared to the tests – he has declared – but we have seen that the grid is very close togetherso it should be a very interesting weekend.”