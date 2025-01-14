War in ultra Trumpism: Steve Bannon calls Elon Musk “racist” and promises to “end him”

In an escalation of discontent among Donald Trump’s most high-profile far-right supporters, his former adviser Steve Bannon has called new Trump favorite Elon Musk a “racist” and a “truly evil guy,” vowing to “end” him. him and kick him out of the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement.

In an interview with newspaper ‘Corriere della Sera‘ in Italy, excerpts of which were published this weekend by BreitbartBannon criticized Musk’s embrace of some forms of immigration and vowed to ensure he does not have high-level access to the White House. “He’s a really evil guy, a very bad guy. “I made it my personal goal to take this guy down,” Bannon said. “Before, because I put money in, I was willing to tolerate it: I am no longer willing to tolerate it.”

“I will have Elon Musk thrown out of here on Inauguration Day,” which falls on January 20. “He will not have full access to the White House. “He will be like any other person.”

Musk became one of Trump’s biggest supporters and, without a doubt, the richest during the Republican’s successful campaign to regain the US presidency, reportedly spending some $270 million and being rewarded with a position next to the president. next president.

After his victory, Trump appointed Musk to help him lead an advisory group theoretically dedicated to cutting US public spending by up to $2 billion, a quarter of his entire budget.

But Musk’s support for H-1B visas, which allow companies — such as Musk-owned SpaceX and Tesla — to hire qualified professionals and engineers from outside the United States has been taken aback by other MAGA acolytes who They oppose almost all forms of immigration. Musk, who was born in South Africa, has been a holder of an H1-B visa.

“This H-1B visa issue is about the entire immigration system being manipulated by the tech lords. They use it to their advantage. “People are angry,” said Bannon, who was fired by Trump from his White House post during his first term but later reinvented himself through his ‘War Room’ podcast as one of the nation’s leading evangelists. MAGA movement.

Bannon further expanded his target to attack tech giants Peter Thiel and David Sacks, Musk’s colleagues, for having South African ancestry.

“He [Musk] I should go back to South Africa,” Bannon said. “Why do we have white South Africans, the most racist people on earth, making any comments about what is happening in America?”

“Musk’s only goal is to become a trillionaire,” he said while calling him a defender of “techno-feudalism on a global scale.” “I do not support that and we will fight it. He won’t fight. “He has the maturity of a little child,” he added.

“He will do whatever it takes to make sure that any of his businesses are protected or he gets a better deal or he makes more money,” he said. “His accumulation of wealth and power: that’s what he’s focused on,” concluded the president-elect’s former strategist.