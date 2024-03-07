Who was the top scorer of the Liga MX last semester, the Colombian Harold Preciadohas surprisingly been suspended for possible doping, which is undoubtedly a hard blow for Santos Lagunasince the team was just returning to the path of victories in the 2024 Clausura Tournament.
Through their website, the Warriors announced the case of the forward, who was in the spotlight only in the last transfer market. Rayados de Monterrey and some clubs MLS. It's all due to a test carried out only in January 2024.
“Santos Laguna has been informed today that the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports, through the National Anti-Doping Committee, has notified the player Harold Preciado that a file has been opened against him following a test carried out in January 2024. For For this reason, said body has determined to impose a mandatory provisional suspension, which prevents him from participating in any sporting activity. The player has a period of five days to request a new analysis of the test, in accordance with the procedures detailed by the specialized anti-doping bodies. Club Santos Laguna wants to show its complete willingness to collaborate with the competent authorities and with Harold Preciado, to resolve this situation as soon as possible.”could be read.
With this, the team Ignacio Ambriz he loses his greatest guarantee up front, since so far he has scored 40 goals in 82 games with the club, already entering the list of the 15 best scorers in the history of the institution, without leaving aside the fact that he has also provided ten assists .
