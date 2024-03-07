IT GAVE POSITIVE

Harold Preciado tested positive for an anti-doping test and has been disqualified. The player has 5 days to take a new test. pic.twitter.com/UiGQDiHhbS — david medrano felix (@medranoazteca) March 7, 2024

“Santos Laguna has been informed today that the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports, through the National Anti-Doping Committee, has notified the player Harold Preciado that a file has been opened against him following a test carried out in January 2024. For For this reason, said body has determined to impose a mandatory provisional suspension, which prevents him from participating in any sporting activity. The player has a period of five days to request a new analysis of the test, in accordance with the procedures detailed by the specialized anti-doping bodies. Club Santos Laguna wants to show its complete willingness to collaborate with the competent authorities and with Harold Preciado, to resolve this situation as soon as possible.”could be read.