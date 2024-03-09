Group 5 It is one of the most popular cumbia orchestras that has the Peru. Likewise, it is one of the groups with the longest continuation in music, they are 50 years old. Furthermore, their songs are an essential part of our culture; Every Peruvian, at some point, has heard or hummed some of its catchy tracks.

One of his most popular songs that has become part of a trend on TikTok is 'La culebrítica', which even through the magic of social networks has reached Africa. However, this has not been the only one, since the second song that has caused surprise, and some strangeness for Peruvians, is 'Love of my loves', with a French version.

Who sings the Group 5 song French version?

The orchestra is named after 'The Sonora Dynamite', is a Colombian-Mexican group, made up of Lisandro Meza, Rodolfo Aicardi, Armando Hernández, Pacho Galán. Also, in this video, they did a feat with the Mexican singer Karla Lazo. However, the singer has lived in Paris for some time, so adapting the song 'Amor de mis amores' has not been a challenge for her.

When is the Group 5 concert in 2024?

Grupo 5 will commemorate its 51st anniversary through a trilogy of concerts at the National Stadium. The shows will take place on Friday the 5th, Saturday the 6th and Sunday the 7th of April 2024, which celebrates an important milestone for the group.

What is the cost of hiring Group 5 for a wedding?

Group 5, headed by Christian Yaipén, sets their fees between 50 and 60 thousand soles, which can increase up to 95 thousand soles on holidays, which includes all expenses.

How was Group 5 founded?

The brothers Elmer and Víctor Yaipén Uypán, passionate about music, decided to start their own project in the industry on January 31, 1973., influenced by the appearance of various orchestras in Latin America. This is how they created Group 5.

Why are they called Group 5?

As Víctor Yaipén related, the choice of the band's name was due to the existence of several groups with numerical names, such as Group 1 in Mexico, Group 2 in Venezuela and Group 3 in Argentina. ““I was considering naming my group Group 4, but in Chile there was already one called 'Los 4 soles'.”

What happened between The Yaipén brothers and Group 5?

After the death of Elmer Yaipén, his son 'Chico' Yaipén took over the leadership of the band. However, Due to poor management and the influence of third parties, Walter and Javier chose to create their own orchestra. Currently, although there is no animosity between family members, they have not been observed collaborating on joint projects.