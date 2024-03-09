Mexican actress Mayte Carol died remembered for her performance in Mexican Cinema films such as 'El patrullero 777'. next to Mario Moreno 'Cantinflas'among many more, and in Televisa programs such as 'La rosa de Guadalupe'.

The National Association of Actors (ANDA) announces that the actress lost her life Mayte Carol and at this time the cause of his death is unknown. 'El Santos vs The Strangler', 'My Best Friend's Wedding', 'In Danger of Death' and 'Amapolo's Daughters' are other film titles in which he participated.

At midday this Saturday, March 9, the death of Mayte Carol, who was 83 years old. Her real name was María Teresa Corral García. Valeria Palmer, her daughter, also shares her death on social media.

Mayté Carol. Facebook photo

Days ago, Mayte Carol's daughter turned to her networks to mention that her mother was in poor health: “we need a miracle of love,” he wrote on Facebook; He later posted another text that said “reacting well.”

María Teresa Corral García was born on October 13, 1941 in Mexico City and according to information in her biography, in her childhood she showed interest in the performing arts and began studying at the National Institute of Fine Arts.

Mayte Carol, in the image of her youth. Facebook photo

Mayte Carol was in a relationship with the actor Miguel Palmer, who died during 2021, and Valentina Palmer was born as a result. She never stopped working and her last performance was in the film 'My Best Friend's Wedding', a Mexican version of the romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney.

Rest in peace Mayte Carol.

