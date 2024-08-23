The Eagles of America return to action in the Apertura 2024, of the Liga MXafter the elimination in the Leagues Cup at the hands of the Colorado Rapids.
And although they are still big favorites to win the third championship, at the moment they have losses to face the commitment against Pueblasince the Mexican-American Alejandro Zendejas remains out of circulation, while the Dutch Javairo Dilrosun I would be close to returning, Kevin Alvarez continues with his rehabilitation and finally, the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky will miss the rest of the championship because he underwent surgery for a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
In any case, if the Brazilian helmsman André Jardine If we received those dream signings, this would be the ideal eleven for the Apertura 2024:
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Goalkeeper: Luis Malagon – The goalkeeper should have no problem staying in charge. Despite his serious mistake in the penalty shootout against Colorado Rapids, the national team has been a factor in the last two league titles won.
Defense: Sebastian Caceres – Once again, there was much talk of the Uruguayan’s possible departure for European football, either Italy or Spain, but in the end he stayed at El Nido. Now the defender will have to continue to demonstrate his solidity if he wants to continue dreaming of his jump to the Old Continent.
Defense: Nino Mota – With the loss of Igor Lichnovsky, Nestor Araujo and Ramon Juarez They will enter the fray. However, the board could look for a new center back and for more than a year the Brazilian has been the object of the strategist’s desire, since he knows him very well from when they won the Olympic gold in Tokyo 2020. When they looked for him he defended the Fluminense of his country, but now he carries the colors of the Zenit from Russia.
Left back: Cristian Borja – Christian Calderon seemed to have no competition in the area, since Luis Fuentes He left, but that’s why the Colombian was brought in, who has quickly gained the trust of the coaching staff and the fans.
Right back: Israel Reyes – Since Kevin Alvarez He had muscular discomfort due to pubalgia, the national team had to be enabled in that position, which he fulfilled with flying colors and has even played in that area when he is with the national team.
Pivot: Jonathan Dos Santos – Another who does not let go of the zone is the youngest of the Dos Santos, since he has all the confidence of the South American helmsman, being one of the footballers who develops as a star, winning the race against the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez.
Midfielder: Alvaro Fidalgo – The Spaniard was also strongly linked with a move to Europe, but once again he stayed in Coapa. With his great field vision, mobility, brain and intelligence, he is a pillar in the blue-cream team, so no matter who arrives, he will continue to be a star.
Midfielder: Diego Valdes – Even though Eric Sanchez He arrived as one of the team’s top signings, and the Chilean still has more talent and experience than he should be left on the bench, as long as the coach’s initial plan requires it.
Right winger: Javairo Dilrosun – Zendejas He was out of action and even if he were to return soon, the coaching staff and fans liked the Dutchman’s performance, who has speed and is a real danger in one-on-one situations.
Left winger: Memphis Depay – Can you imagine America breaking the market again with a signing of this caliber? The Dutchman does not have a team for now as he has not renewed his contract with the club. Atletico Madridso he is a free agent and can negotiate with whoever he wants. There have already been other compatriots of his in Mexican football, so he would be a key piece in the attack. If the Chilean were also signed Victor Davila of the CSKA Moscow or to Uruguayan Diego Rossi of the Columbus Crewthe fans would also feel well served, although in the end, they are happy with the performance of the Uruguayan Brian Rodriguez.
Forward: Henry Martin – In Coapa’s ranks they don’t have another ‘9’ better than the captain at the moment, since he has a great aerial game, he knows how to play for the rest of his teammates, since he not only scores but also assists. La Bomba is living his best present and dangerous elements accompanying him on the side, in truth one would have an attack of fear.
This is what América’s possible lineup would look like (4-3-3):
Goalie: Luis Malagon
Defenses: Sebastian Caceres, Nino Mota, Israel Reyes, Cristian Borja
Midfielders: Jonathan Dos Santos, Álvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdés
Forwards: Javairo Dilrosun, Memphis Depay, Henry Martin
Substitutes: Rodolfo Cota, Nestor Araujo, Ramon Juarez, Kevin Alvarez, ‘Chicote’ Calderon, Erick Sanchez, Richard Sanchez, Ivan Rodriguez, Alan Cervantes, Alex Zendejas, Brian Rodriguez, Rodrigo Aguirre, Illian Hernandez
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Americas #ideal #lineup #close #latest #transfer #rumors #Apertura
Leave a Reply