LThe situation of Juan Manuel Izquierdo, a player for Nacional de Montevideo, is worrying, according to the first reports disclosed by both the Brazilian and Uruguayan press.

The 27-year-old Izquierdo collapsed in the middle of his team’s 2-0 defeat against Sao Paulo of Brazil, which meant the Uruguayan team was eliminated from the Copa Libertadores in the round of 16.

Immediately, Colombian referee Alexander Ospina suspended the match and an ambulance entered the field to take away the Uruguayan footballer.

According to initial reports, Izquierdo was conscious in the ambulance and that is why the fans at the Morumbí stadium applauded the vehicle’s departure.

However, Izquierdo, according to press reports, has lost consciousness again and is in intensive care at the São Luiz Hospital, close to the sports venue.

The press conference that Nacional was supposed to hold after the match was cancelled and the club was initially not going to comment on what had happened.

Journalist Rodrigo Vázquez said that the club’s president, Alejandro Balbi, and the manager, Sebastián Eguren, are accompanying Izquierdo in the hospital.

News in development.

