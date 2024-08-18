Ciudad Juarez.- Two men who threatened a teenager with a knife to steal her cell phone were arrested by members of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat, the agency reported.

The robbery report was made to the 911 emergency number, where a teenage woman reported that two men robbed her after threatening her with a knife, and then running away.

The description of the alleged attackers helped the officers locate two people who matched the complaint, at the intersection of Hiedra and César Canales streets, in the Infonavit Juárez Nuevo neighborhood, where they were approached.

They were later presented to the victim, who identified them as the people who took his cell phone. Rafael GR, 38, and Oscar Armando MC, 26, were arrested for the crime of robbery of a passerby with violence, for which they were brought before the investigating authority.