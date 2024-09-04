A man residing in Alabama, USAwho was visiting Florida, He entered the operating room at a hospital in Miramar Beach after arriving at the facilities due to a discomfort, but the The surgeon who was operating on him removed the wrong organ and caused his immediate death..

In medicine, the surgeons They must constantly pay attention, because even a momentary mistake has serious consequences. Recently, in the state located in the extreme southeast of the country, a mistake was made by a well-known doctor led to the death of William Bryanwho was in the area with his wife Beverly, of Muscle Shoals, Visiting your Okaloosa County rental property.

The incident began when Bryan felt abdominal discomfort for which he went to the Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Hospital, where He was referred for further studies for an abnormality in his spleen.according to the law firm Zarzaur Law, PA on its social media, where it also shares updates on the chaos.

Despite The family’s reluctance to have surgery in FloridaDr. Thomas Shaknovsky, a general surgeon, and Dr. Christopher Bacani, the center’s medical director, convinced the patient that if he did not proceed with surgery, he could have serious complications. “On August 21, 2024, Dr. Shaknovsky proceeded to a manually assisted laparoscopic splenectomy procedure“the law firm reported, detailing the date on which the unexpected surgery took place.

Florida surgeon’s fatal mistake

In the surgery to remove the spleen, Shaknovsky made a fatal mistake and removed the patient’s liverthereby severing the main vasculature supplying blood to the liver, resulting in immediate and catastrophic blood loss that led to death. “The surgeon He proceeded to label the extracted liver sample as ‘spleen’“and it was not until after death that it was identified that the removed organ was actually Mr. Bryan’s liver, as opposed to his spleen,” the legal team revealed.

After making a fatal mistake, the surgeon broke the news to the deceased patient’s wife and claimed that the spleen was so diseased that it was four times larger than normal and had migrated to the other side of the body. Zarzaur Law then mentioned another similar mistake committed by the surgeon previously and He assured that he continued operating until August.

“That case was resolved confidentially and Dr. Shaknovsky remained a surgeon at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Hospital until August 2024.“It is unclear whether he continues to have privileges at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Hospital or other area facilities,” the law firm said.