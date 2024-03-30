Underground: The Russian Armed Forces attacked the Martynovsky airfield of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with Western equipment

Russian troops shelled the Martynovsky airfield near Nikolaev, where there were Ukrainian units and Western equipment. This was stated by the coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, Sergei Lebedev.

The strike occurred at 13:50. “At the airfield, aviation activity was recorded, a plane took off, landed, and took off again. I fired a salvo with one rocket, sat down, and then it flew in,” he said. At the moment, as the underground worker noted, there is no exact data on the damage to the aircraft, but after the shelling it was not heard. Lebedev added that Russian troops also fired at the military unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Photo: Press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / TASS

The Ministry of Defense reported a massive strike on Ukrainian military targets

The Russian military, as specified, carried out one massive and another 57 targeted strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces targets. The Ministry of Defense noted that this happened between March 23 and March 30. In particular, Zircon missiles, Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles were used in the attacks.

The infrastructure supporting military facilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces came under fire, among other things. In addition, enterprises of the military-industrial complex (MIC), decision-making centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, workshops for the production of unmanned boats, arsenals, fuel depots, air defense and energy facilities, as well as places of temporary deployment of special operations forces units and foreign mercenaries were hit.

In the Nikolaev region, the alarm was declared several times in a row. Alexander Senkevich, the mayor of Nikolaev, reported this three times on Saturday, March 30. First once it was at 14:42. Second once – at 15:39. One more message appeared at 16:07. It can be seen that each time the alarm sounded for about half an hour, after which everything became calm.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

The underground had previously reported attacks on Ukrainian targets.

Earlier, several more Ukrainian airfields came under attack from the Russian Armed Forces. In particular, the coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, citing data from local residents from the regions of Ukraine, reported the defeat of military airfields in the Ivano-Frankivsk and Zhytomyr regions. Fighter brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were based there. Shortly before this, information also appeared about the shelling of the Starokonstantinov military airfield in the Khmelnitsky region, where Ukrainian troops were preparing to receive American F-16 fighters.

In February, Lebedev noted that near Nikolaev the Russian military had set up a site for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). At the same place there was a workshop for assembling drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia also struck at Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises. The Ministry of Defense then reported that the organizations were engaged in the production of unmanned boats, missiles for multiple launch rocket systems, explosives and coastal missile systems. In addition, the targets could include an airfield for F-16 fighters.