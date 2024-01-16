Cali America gave the big surprise in the Colombian Professional Soccer. Late at night this Monday, he announced the official departure of the coach Lucas Gonzalez, just six days before the start of his debut in the Colombian League.

“Cali America informs its fans, the media and the general public that technical director Lucas González will not continue leading the professional team,” reads the text shared by the scarlet team.

The official statement does not explain the reasons why the Bogotá coach is leaving the 'red devils' bench. Unofficial versions speak of an alleged fight between Lucas and Marcela Gómez, daughter of Tulio Gómez, maximum shareholder of Cali America.

The news fell like a bucket of cold water on the players, who did not even expect a decision of this size because of the curves. The team had been preparing well in the preseason and had just beaten Cerro Porteño (1-0).

Own Arturo vidal, who has been closely associated with the club, but has not signed any contract, reacted with surprise to the tremendous decision in a live Twitch broadcast: “Get serious,” he said when he read the comments from his followers announcing the news. “It can't be,” he exclaimed when he found out it was official.

In Cali it is noted that the managers have already spoken with the Argentine Ricardo Gareca, who was coach of the national team Peru and is without equipment. But the 'Tiger' track is complicated by his high salary, which would not be less than three million dollars annually.

Gareca He is a beloved man in the America of Cali, He was one of the scorers in the golden era of the Valle del Cauca team and under the command of DT Gabriel Ochoa Uribe He achieved several national titles and important performances in the Copa Libertadores.

However, managers move quickly in the market and would already have a 'plan B' if they do not get Ricardo's 'yes'. Gareca.

According to a version provided by the Vbar Snail, he Cali America I would be thinking about the Colombian coach Luis Fernando Suarezwho in his long resume has directed Equidad, Atlético Nacional, Junior de Barranquilla and Atlético Bucaramanga In colombia.

In addition, he has an enviable track record at the international level, he was selected from Ecuador and Honduras, team with which he managed to qualify for two World Cups.

Currently, the Colombian coach has a contract in force with the election of Costa Rica and their track also becomes difficult for the 'scarlet' team.

Luis Fernando Suárez, leading Honduras in Brazil 2014.

In Cali, the names of the Colombian are also being considered Santiago Escobar and the Venezuelan Cesar Farías, who complete the list of technicians who have been associated with the Cali America.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

