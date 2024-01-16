DThe activity report of the Commission for Comprehension begins with a warning: “The stories in this report contain descriptions that can have a disturbing effect.” This is what it says on a banner on the website that provides information about the work of the Independent Commission for Complaints about Sexual Abuse over the past four and a half years .

An intro follows, accompanied by piano music: One in seven adults experienced sexual violence in childhood. In many areas of life: sports, school, church, family. “No matter where, no matter when, all stories count.” Stories like that of Katrin, who was abused by her stepfather and whose mother was unable to protect her. Or that of Boris, who was abused by his coach, which no one in the family or in the sports club wanted to admit.