Cali America will play against La Equidad in a duel corresponding to matchday 8 of the Betplay Dimayor League 2024-I o Apertura 2024 Tournament of Colombian soccer. The Red Devils have not had a great start to the season and will look to get a good result this Thursday.
Below we will tell you everything you need to know about this match on matchday 8 of Apertura 2024 between América de Cali and La Equidad.
You can see the game through the signal Win Sports+.
Goalkeeper: J. Graterol.
Defense: A. Mosquera, D. Bocanegra, J. Palacios, E. Mena, M. Mina.
Medium: L. Paz, H. Rivera, J. Escobar
Forward: Y. Garcés Mina, A. Zapata
América de Cali has had a disastrous start this season. The Red Devils are in 14th place with just eight points, the result of two wins, two draws and three losses.
The team led by César Farías has not been able to win at home so far in the competition and the pressure is beginning to grow.
Goalkeeper: W. Ortega
Defense: F. Viáfara, D. Polanco, M. Payares, A. Correa
Medium: F. Acosta. E. Ricardo Ochoa, J. Rojas
Forward: D. Camacho, K. Viveros, L. Escalante
In contrast, La Equidad is in ninth place in the Apertura 2024 tournament with 11 units, the result of two wins and five draws.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, América de Cali is the fifth most expensive club in Colombia, behind Millonarios FC, Junior de Barranquilla, Atlético Nacional and Independiente de Medellín.
According to this list, La Equidad is the 13th team ordered from highest to lowest.
América de Cali 1-1 La Equidad
