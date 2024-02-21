It is well known that even though the Mother franchise is owned by Nintendothe games were not written by someone who actually works at the company, but rather it has been a collaboration with the well-known author from Japan called Shigesato Itoi. And just today, the addition of the third video game in the franchise has been announced, Itoi He has shared on social media that he feels surprised by the news in the company's latest live broadcast.

With all this in mind, I would not have anticipated that Western users will come to ask questions about this decision, since in the United States and other countries other than Japan, the title of Game Boy Advance will not be released, something that has made fans angry for so many years without it. And the answer to them has been simple but in the end the absolute truth, and that is that he has no decision about the games of Motherit being clear that Nintendo is the problem here.

Please talk to Nintendo about that, not me.

For years there have been two rumors as to why this game would not have been released in the West, the first is that as Mother 2 or Earthbound did not sell so well at the time, it was evident that the sequel was not going to be as well supported, especially when it was planned to be released in Nintendo 64 and then moved to Game Boy Advance. The second tells us about the characters called Magipsis, who do not have a sexual identity, but in appearance they look like men wearing women's clothing, something that they surely did not want to put in America because of topics that were taboo in those days (2006).

In fact, a few years ago when the virtual console of Wii U, fans who translated into English and made a patch for the ROM offered to Nintendo free translation but they refused, saying that it is more complicated than simply converting it into another language. After that, nothing more has been mentioned about it.

Editor's note: Who knows what will happen with this game, but there must be some specific obstacle to it not being released on Nintendo Switch. It shouldn't be surprising, after all it wasn't released on Wii U either when it came to the Virtual Console.