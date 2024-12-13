The perfect gift exists… if we take into account the tastes of the recipient. In the midst of consumerism in Spain and the search for details, there are many who are still thinking about what to give to their loved ones. In addition to betting on what is given the most at Christmaswe must think about the tastes and needs of that person who is going to receive our gift.

One of the sectors that is given the most is technology, since there are more and more advances and devices that are within our reach. Of course, give products as gifts techie It is not always affordable, unless you go for cheap wireless headphones. Another of the star products are the smart devices that make everyday life easier.

In this sense, Amazon is one of the marketplaces reference to purchase them, since their Echo speakers, their smart controls or their security systems are very popular. In all of them you can count on the help of Alexayour famous virtual assistant. If you are thinking of giving some of these devices as gifts, today is the day to purchase them, since they have sales that reach 62% discount.

The Echo Pop for less than 20 euros

This is Amazon’s latest smart speaker. amazon





Buy for 19.99 euros



With a 64% discount, this smart speaker It is one of the cheapest devices in the Amazon catalog, so it becomes a perfect option even to give to our invisible friend if our budget is less than 20 euros.

It is a compact model, with powerful sound that is the best option for small rooms or small spaces. Like the rest of the speakers, it allows count on the help of Alexa and control it by voice. In fact, it syncs with different platforms and skills and allows you to connect with other smart devices that make the home a smart home.

The Fire TV Stick, another ‘best seller’ for only 30 euros

This is one of the most popular devices on Amazon. amazon





Buy for 30.99 euros



Other products best seller from Amazon is its Fire TV Stick remote, a device that turns any television into smart. Of course, if your television is already smart, it is also worth having it because it gives access to different skills already contents with higher playback quality.

This model, the latest version available in the marketplaceoffers Full HD quality content and it is perfect for those who have not tried the benefits of these controls. It can be controlled by voice and can also control the devices smart home. Its usual price is 45 euros.





Video doorbell for less than 70 euros

This model has an integrated battery. amazon





Buy for 64.99 euros



In addition to entertainment devices, Amazon has launched its own security products and one of the most popular is the Ring video doorbell. The model with battery is reduced by 52% to get it for 65 euros instead of the usual 135.

This system, which includes a device with a camera that can be synchronized with the mobile phone to see who is knocking at the door and be able to manage messages and answers.

