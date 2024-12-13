He Sevilla FC receives this Saturday at the Sánchez-Pizjuán, in a match corresponding to the 17th day of LaLiga EA Sportsto the Celtic of Vigo in a match with three important points at stake that will be historic as it is the last of his professional career that will be played in the Nervion Coliseum, in front of his fans, by Jesús Navas, who in just ten days will end his long and successful sporting career.

Navas’ last runs on the right wing of Nervión will be against the celestial team, which has 21 points in the table compared to 19 for the Sevillistas. Gil Manzano will be in charge of refereeing this clash at the Sánchez-Pizjuán with Trujillo Suárez on the VAR. We tell you all the details of the meeting and how to watch and follow it.

Where to watch Sevilla – Celta: on which channel they televise it and streaming platforms

The Sevilla – Celta matchday 17 of LaLiga EA Sports will be offered live by DAZN LaLiga (dial 55 in Movistar and 113 in Orange), Gol Play (dial 74 in Movistar), Canal Sur TV and LaLiga TV Bar (dial 300 on Movistar) in the establishments.

What time is Sevilla – Celta: date, day, time, stadium and where it is played

Sevilla – Celta is played this Saturday, December 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.









How to follow Sevilla – Celta

The match between the Nervionense team and Celtiña can be followed online in two ways. First of all, from Orgullodenervion.com, where we will tell the game live and minute by minute. Also through ABC de Sevilla. On both websites, apart from the progress of the match, you can read statistics, comments, chronicles, summaries, videos and everything related to this match. LaLiga EA Sports 2024-2025.

Everything you need to know about Sevilla – Celta

Navas’ farewell will monopolize the focus of the pregame and the end of the match, but in between a very important match will be played for the men of Pepper. Because they have not won for two days and because the defeat against Atlético de Madrid was a severe emotional setback for a team that had a great first hour of the game and collapsed in the last thirty minutes, losing a two-goal lead in its favor. From that blow the man must rise Seville trying to repeat all the good things about the Metropolitano (the reunion with Isaac Romero’s goal, for example, or how well it dealt with some counters) and correcting its defects, which were above all solvency and defensive solidity.

From two good games, those played with Osasuna and Atlético, Sevilla has only added one point out of a possible six and needs to increase that pace to settle more safely in the quiet area of ​​the table. And even if an improvement in the game is perceived, if it does not translate into results it will be of no use. That is why the team has to demand more from this duel with the Celtictenth in the table. Lokonga, recovered this week from his muscle discomfort, could be the big news in Sevilla’s squad for a match that they will miss due to injury. Ejuke, Nianzou, Pedrosa and sowthis one with a myofascial injury in the adductor longus of his left thigh after being injured in training on Thursday. Navas also opts for the title on his last day in Nervión.

How Celta arrives

He Celtic They appear at the Sánchez-Pizjuán after beating Mallorca last day (2-0) and placing themselves in the middle of the table with 21 points, just three behind Europe. The people of Vigo have the seal in their football of Claudio Giráldez, who precisely made his debut as Celtiña coach last season in Nerve and has consolidated himself on the celestial bench. The Galicians have the casualties of Manquillo and Fer Lópezin addition to Jailson’s doubt. They play with three centre-backs, two wing-backs and with Iago Aspas and Borja Iglesias in attack. Celta has scored points in four of the last five visits to Nervión, where they have not lost since November 2020.